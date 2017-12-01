JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News » Automobile

DLF promoters to infuse Rs 11,250 cr; board okays QIP

Ericsson reveals 1,000x faster 5G network in India with 5.7GB/second speed
Business Standard

HMSI sales up 41% in November at 4,60,017 units; exports improve slightly

Exports were at 27,667 units in November as against 26,066 units in the year-ago month

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Honda logo

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday reported 41 per cent increase in total sales at 4,60,017 units in November.

The company had sold 3,25,480 units in November last year, HMSI said in a statement.

In the domestic market, sales grew by 44 per cent to 4,32,350 units last month as compared to 2,99,414 units in November last year, it said.

Motorcycle sales were at 1,50,606 units last month as against 96,338 units in the year-ago period, up 56 per cent.

Scooter sales witnessed a growth of 39 per cent to 2,81,744 units last month, it added.

HMSI Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said demonetisation in November last year had created a low base effect but the demand in November 2017 was visible.

Exports were at 27,667 units in November as against 26,066 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 6 per cent, the company said.

First Published: Fri, December 01 2017. 20:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements