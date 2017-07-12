HMSI shifts focus from aggression to style in CB Shine SP ad campaign

In its bid to gain ground in the motorcycle segment within the domestic two-wheeler market — where Hero MotoCorp leads the race — Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched a range of products in recent years to cater to all kinds of consumers. And its new television commercial (TVC) for HMSI’s CB Shine SP bike suggests motorcycle advertisements have to break away from the traditional imagery that inspire machismo and focus sharply on messaging that appeals to new target audiences. In the new campaign, “Effortless Style”, the advertisement ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?