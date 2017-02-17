Hold meeting to resolve Uber-Ola taxi strike: Delhi HC tells driver union

The Delhi High Court heard responses from Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi (SDAD) and Rajdhani Tourist Driver Union on Friday against previous orders restraining them from blocking Uber and Ola cars or hampering the legitimate businesses of the aggregators in the wake of the driver strike on app-based taxi services in the

Uber and Ola had moved the Delhi High Court earlier in the week in response to the strike and obtained ex-parte reliefs restraining the unions (or persons acting on their behalf) from stopping Uber and Ola vehicles or removing installed devices. While pronouncing the orders, Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw had also restricted the unions from causing or instigating others to commit any violence or protesting within 500 metres of the taxi aggregators’ offices in Delhi and Gurugram.

In Friday’s hearing, Uber counsel senior advocate Rajiv Nayyar expressed concern over the lack of regard to the court's previous orders and highlighted continuing incidences of passenger harassment and burning of vehicles. While seeking directions for police assistance, Nayyar stated that the mere filing of FIRs was not proving to be effective and that such a step was necessary to implement to orders of the court.

The advocates representing the taxi aggregators also alleged that the leaders of the unions were not drivers themselves, but nonetheless were causing hooliganism and obstructing honest individuals from driving on the platforms.

Responding to these claims, the advocate for denied any involvement in such activities and stressed on how the union was merely agitating peacefully in Jantar Mantar, with the prior permission of the necessary authorities. The counsel then suggested the possibility of peaceful negotiations between the drivers and to resolve the deadlock once and for all.

Though Justice Endlaw took note of the request and obtained the agreement of the taxi for a meeting in the high court premises, the submissions lead him to remark that the drivers could always terminate their relationships if they were dissatisfied with the terms of their contracts. “Don’t compare these operators to the government, as you won’t get the same remedy,” Endlaw added.

After hearing both the parties, the court said it was obvious that the acts alleged and reported in the media were at the behest of the unions, as others would not have any interest in stopping the operations of the aggregators.

The court then requested the Joint Commissioner of Traffic, Delhi Police to ensure that drivers and owners of vehicles operating willfully on the Uber and Ola platforms were not stopped from plying the roads and their vehicles were not damaged.

Endlaw also stated that the unions had no right to make contractual demands in any manner except through peaceful dialogue and that if such activities continued, the people of the city would lose faith. The bench then extended the reliefs provided earlier to the till February 28, the next date of hearing.

Several unions consisting of drivers of app-based taxi services had decided to go on an indefinite strike in the on February 10, which has, in turn, affected thousands of commuters. The move comes after similar strikes in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, with drivers demanding better benefits, accident insurance and relaxed hours for targets. The unions have also called for an immediate end to ride sharing services and increases in rates, which are presently at a minimum of Rs 8 per kilometre.

On February 12, five unions decided to call off the strike, but SDAD, which claims to represent 1.5 lakh drivers is still refusing to bring the movement to a close.