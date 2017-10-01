Home-cooked meals at your doorstep

“A food app with a difference. Prices are low, the food choices have been curated and the delivery is hassle-free, especially post the first delivery. The start/pause auto order feature for the week makes things so much easier, too. Looking for affordable, everyday food options and want some peace of mind? Then, this is the option for you” — Nirbhay Sen on Google Playstore review. Sen is talking of TinMen, which provides easy access to home-cooked meals at affordable prices in Hyderabad. Most people do not enjoy the food they get at their office cafeterias. ...