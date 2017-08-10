Home Credit, Paytm tie up to enable easy EMI payment, cashless transactions

India Finance Pvt. Ltd., one of India's fastest growing non-banking financial company (NBFC), has partnered with the country's largest mobile payments and platform to enable customers to pay their EMIs in an easy, simple and convenient manner.



The tie-up with is in line with India's plans of promoting seamless solutions and cashless transactions and be a partner in government's programme.

Under the partnership, India customers can now repay instalments safely and securely by either clicking on the Pay link of India website or by logging on to the platform.



To facilitate a payment via Paytm's gateway while on the India website, the customer is required to enter personal details along with the amount to be paid and the contract ID. Payments are accepted through debit card, Wallet and net banking.

Commenting on the partnership, Milan Urbasek, Chief Operations Officer, India Finance said, "The payments landscape in India is changing rapidly with the emergence of innovative and latest solutions. Spurred by developments in information and communication technology, India is on the cusp of a revolution. The tie-up with is a step forward in that direction."

As of July end, nearly 200,000 have happened through the app and gateway.

Over the last few years, the number of in India has shown a rising trend. According to a report by Niti Aayog, the volume of overall increased by over 55 per cent in a 2016-17 financial year. The retail payments segment accounted for as much as 98% to 99% of the total volume.

India has been at the forefront of redefining through innovative products and services. The company recently launched an innovative and one of its kind online Mini Cash across the country.



Targeted at customers who require a small to fulfil an urgent need or buy a product that has been on their shopping list, the Mini Cash enables eligible applicants to borrow any amount ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 10,000. In May, India had launched a that provides customers access on the go to his/her details, repayment schedule and information on the due amount.

India offers in-store financing (direct non-cash loans in retail outlets) to customers, especially first-time borrowers, planning to buy consumer durable goods such as mobile phones, home appliances, laptop/tablets, It is India's endeavour to provide top-of-the-class products, unique service experience and value for money to its customers.