HomeLane.com raises $10 mn from Accel Partners, Sequoia and others

Online home interiors brand today said it has raised USD 10 million from Accel Partners, Capital and RB



"The funds will be deployed to fuel growth and technology innovation to attract customers and designers alike, strengthening operations in existing markets in the country," said in a statement.



The company had recently announced the launch of its operations in Delhi-NCR region. It has operations in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Last month, HomeLane had acquired Capricoast for Rs 90 crore to offer customers a streamlined home designing experience enabled by technology.HomeLane has previously raised about USD 15 million in venture funding from investors like Capital, Aarin, Growth Story and Baring PE."HomeLane's strategic focus has always been to simplify and streamline the process of home designing and furnishing for urban Indian home buyers. This strategy's success, combined with this funding round has put us in a formidable position to scale up and capture a larger share of the home design market in all key cities of India," co- founder and CEO Srikanth Iyer said.The company said it has reached operational profitability and is close to breaking even with SpaceCraft (HomeLanes virtual design platform) as a key growth driver.With over 100 new orders per month, the company aims to double its revenues by 2018, the statement said.