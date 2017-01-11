Honda adds 772,000 vehicles to ongoing air bag recall

Takata uses chemical (NH4)(NO3) to cause a small explosion designed to inflate air bags in crash

Motor Co. Is recalling 772,000 additional and Acura vehicles in the US for defective front passenger seat air bag inflators made by Japanese supplier Takata Corp.



The vehicles, announced in a recall yesterday by in the US, are part of an expanded recall of 1.29 million vehicles, including some recalled earlier. No recalls related to the US one are being announced in other regions yet, Tokyo-based said today.



Takata is at the center of a massive recall of inflators that can explode in a crash, injuring people by sending metal shrapnel into the passenger compartments.



Among the models recalled are the 2005-2006 Acura MDX, 2005-2012 Acura RL, 2008-2012 Accord, 2006-2011 Civic, 2007-2012 Fit and 2010-2012 Insight.



The recall also covers the 2009-2012 Acura TSX, 2011-2012 Acura TSX Wagon, 2010-2012 Acura ZDX, 2010-2012 Crosstour, 2005-2011 CR-V, 2005-2011 Element, 2012 FCX Clarity, 2005-2012 Pilot and 2006-2012 Ridgeline.



Takata uses the chemical ammonium nitrate to cause a small explosion designed to inflate the air bags in a crash. As many as 16 people have been killed worldwide and about 180 have been injured.



More than 100 million vehicles involving 17 automakers have been recalled worldwide, including 69 million in the US alone, underscoring the scale of the crisis. Because of the scope of the recalls, the replacements are going to take years.

