Honda Amaze 'Privilege Edition' launched; starting price Rs 6.5 lakh

Passenger car manufacturer Honda Cars India (HCIL) on Tuesday introduced the 2017 'Privilege Edition' of its sedan Honda Amaze.
"The Privilege Edition will be available at Rs 648,888 for petrol and Rs 773,631 for diesel (ex-showroom New Delhi)," the company said in a statement.
"The Privilege Edition comes enriched with advanced infotainment system, enhanced exterior and safety features."