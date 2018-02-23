Honda appoints Gaku Nakanishi as president and CEO of India operations

Japanese auto major Motor Co today announced appointment of as the of Cars Ltd. Nakanishi, who will take over from incumbent Yoichiro Ueno, will assume the role from April 1, consequent to the management changes announced annually by Motor Co., Ltd, the company said in a statement. Ueno will move to New Business Strategy Division, in Motor Co., Ltd for accelerating formulation of new business strategy and pursuit of open innovation in the area of future mobility, it added. During his tenure in India, Ueno was instrumental in fortifying the premium brand positioning of and spearheaded introduction of several premium models in including BR-V, Accord Hybrid, New City and WR-V, the company said. Besides, he played a key role in laying the foundation for launch of new models, including all-new Amaze, all-new and the comeback of sedan, it added. Ueno's stint in also witnessed rapid market shift from diesel to petrol, demonetization and GST implementation during which he emphasised on achieving operational efficiencies at company and dealership level, the company said. On the other hand, Nakanishi has been of Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd. since 2015.

He has been associated with Motor Co for almost 30 years having worked in several international markets including North America, Mexico, Japan, besides overseas division for CIS, & and and regions, said.