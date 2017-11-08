Honda bags patent for its combined brake system for two-wheelers

Japanese auto major Honda
Motor Company has bagged a patent for its invention related to its combined brake system
for a motorcycle, which helps riders have better control over two-wheelers.
The company has been offering the combi brake system
(CBS), which is a method of applying the front and rear wheel brakes simultaneously through a single lever in two-wheelers.
The method has been operational in Honda motorcycles
in India
for almost eight years now.
In the existing technology of interlocking brake device, the number of parts around a pedal is high, which makes the brake system
complicated. On the other hand, the structure can be simplified by adopting a disc brake system
that involves the hydraulic operation of the front wheel and rear wheel brakes. This particular method, however, pushes up the cost of production.
Honda's invention, thus, aims at providing a combined brake system
for a motorcycle that can simplify the structure around a pedal, while adopting a hydraulic front wheel brake system
and a mechanical rear wheel brake method.
The Patent Office
had initially raised an objection stating that a person skilled in motorcycle-making is likely to arrive at the proposed invention for two-wheelers
by taking inspiration from existing systems. The firm, however, argued against this saying that the existing hydraulically-actuated disc brakes are meant for both front and rear wheels. Whereas, the one proposed by Honda
involves the use of a front disc brake along with a rear drum brake.
Moreover, the objective of the invention is to provide a combined brake system
for a motorcycle and simplify the structure around the pedal, it argued.
Taking such arguments into consideration, the Patent Office
granted the patent to Honda, while observing that the objections raised in the hearing letter were met by the applying firm.
Honda2Wheelers India, on its website, states that the most efficient brake mechanism for motorcycles
involves the simultaneous application of the front and rear brakes but the practice is not mastered by many two-wheeler riders. Whereas Honda's CBS
offers its users a much simpler mechanism that allows riders to use both brakes using a single lever, thereby improving the stability of the motorbike, while applying brakes.
In India, Honda
Activa was the first product launched with CBS
in 2009 and, at present, more than 10 million customers are riding Honda CBS
products, states the company.
