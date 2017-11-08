Honda bags patent for its combined brake system for two-wheelers

Japanese auto major Motor Company has bagged a patent for its invention related to its combined for a motorcycle, which helps riders have better control over The company has been offering the combi (CBS), which is a method of applying the front and rear wheel brakes simultaneously through a single lever in The method has been operational in in for almost eight years now.

In the existing technology of interlocking brake device, the number of parts around a pedal is high, which makes the complicated. On the other hand, the structure can be simplified by adopting a disc that involves the hydraulic operation of the front wheel and rear wheel brakes. This particular method, however, pushes up the cost of production.

Honda's invention, thus, aims at providing a combined for a motorcycle that can simplify the structure around a pedal, while adopting a hydraulic front wheel and a mechanical rear wheel brake method.

The had initially raised an objection stating that a person skilled in motorcycle-making is likely to arrive at the proposed invention for by taking inspiration from existing systems. The firm, however, argued against this saying that the existing hydraulically-actuated disc brakes are meant for both front and rear wheels. Whereas, the one proposed by involves the use of a front disc brake along with a rear drum brake.

Moreover, the objective of the invention is to provide a combined for a motorcycle and simplify the structure around the pedal, it argued.

Taking such arguments into consideration, the granted the patent to Honda, while observing that the objections raised in the hearing letter were met by the applying firm.

Honda2Wheelers India, on its website, states that the most efficient brake mechanism for involves the simultaneous application of the front and rear brakes but the practice is not mastered by many two-wheeler riders. Whereas Honda's offers its users a much simpler mechanism that allows riders to use both brakes using a single lever, thereby improving the stability of the motorbike, while applying brakes.

In India, Activa was the first product launched with in 2009 and, at present, more than 10 million customers are riding products, states the company.