Honda bikes aim at middle segment

Two-wheeler major Honda has decided to take on competition by aiming to bring its overseas products to India at a time domestic players are partnering with global players to cater to the middle segment (vehicles with 250-800cc engines) in India. Honda, which has set a target to become the market leader by 2020, says its focus would be mass market which is critical in terms of volume and economy of scale. And to achieve its vision it plans to focus on rural areas, a space dominated by market leader Hero MotoCorp. According to M Kato, president and CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter ...