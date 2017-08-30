Honda bikes aim at middle segment

Two-wheeler major Honda has decided to take on competition by aiming to bring its overseas products to India at a time domestic players are partnering with global players to cater to the middle segment (vehicles with 250-800cc engines) in India. Honda, which has set a target to become the market leader by 2020, says its focus would be mass market which is critical in terms of volume and economy of scale. And to achieve its vision it plans to focus on rural areas, a space dominated by market leader Hero MotoCorp. According to M Kato, president and CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?