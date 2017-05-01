Honda Cars India domestic sales go up 38% to 14,480 units in April

HCIL said it has received overwhelming customer response for Honda WR-V and the new Honda City

Ltd (HCIL) on Monday reported a 38.1 per cent increase in at 14,480 units in April.



The company had sold 10,486 units in the same month last year, said in a statement.



Last month, the company sold 438 units of small car Brio, 2,061 units of premium hatchback Jazz, 2,029 units of compact sedan Amaze and 5,948 units of mid-sized sedan City.



The company also sold 3,266 units of its new compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) WR-V. Besides, saw sales of 701 units.



The sales for SUV CR-V stood at 36 units and Accord Hybrid 1 unit last month.



In addition, it exported a total of 442 units during the month under review.



said it has received overwhelming customer response for the newly-launched and the new



It has received over 25,000 bookings for since its launch in mid-February and 12,000 for WR-V since its launch in mid-March.



On the sales performance, President and CEO Yoichiro Ueno said: "The new fiscal year has begun on a positive note and we hope to continue the growth momentum.

Press Trust of India