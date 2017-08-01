Honda Cars India domestic sales up 22% at 17,085 units in July

-
ALSO READHonda Cars India sales up 8.7% at 18,950 units in March GST makes cars cheaper by up to Rs 3 lakh: Full list of discounts offered Honda Cars India domestic sales go up 38% to 14,480 units in April Hard to make commitments in India due to tax structure: Yoichiro Ueno Honda bets on WR-V, new City to rev up sales in FY18
-
Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Tuesday reported a 21.74 per cent increase in its domestic sales at 17,085 units in July.
The company had sold 14,033 units in the same month last year, HCIL said in a statement.
Last month, the company sold 396 units of small car Brio, 2,971 units of premium hatchback Jazz, 2,913 units of compact sedan Amaze and 4,854 units of mid-sized sedan City.
The company also sold 4,894 units of its new compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) WR-V. Besides, SUV BR-V saw sales of 1,042 units. The sales for SUV CR-V stood at 15 units.
In addition, it exported a total of 350 units during the month under review.
On the sales performance, HCIL President and CEO Yoichiro Ueno said good growth with strong sales numbers was seen across all the models.
"We have increased the WR-V supply for our waiting customers from last month and is reflected in the good numbers posted by the model in July," he added.
On the outlook, Ueno said the post-GST price benefits, healthy monsoon and onset of festive season in many regions from August will give another boost to the sales.