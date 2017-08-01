Honda Cars India domestic sales up 22% at 17,085 units in July

Cars Ltd (HCIL) on Tuesday reported a 21.74 per cent increase in its domestic sales at 17,085 units in July.



The company had sold 14,033 units in the same month last year, HCIL said in a statement.



Last month, the company sold 396 units of small car Brio, 2,971 units of premium hatchback Jazz, 2,913 units of compact sedan Amaze and 4,854 units of mid-sized sedan City.



The company also sold 4,894 units of its new compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) WR-V. Besides, saw sales of 1,042 units. The sales for stood at 15 units.



In addition, it exported a total of 350 units during the month under review.



On the sales performance, HCIL President and CEO said good growth with strong sales numbers was seen across all the models.



"We have increased the WR-V supply for our waiting customers from last month and is reflected in the good numbers posted by the model in July," he added.



On the outlook, Ueno said the post- price benefits, healthy monsoon and onset of festive season in many regions from August will give another boost to the sales.