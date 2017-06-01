Honda Cars India posts 13% increase in domestic sales in May

Company
Yoichiro Ueno (left), president & chief executive of Honda Cars India with Noriake Abe, COO, regional operations (Asia & Oceania) of Honda Motor Co at the global launch of Honda WR-V in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo: Sanjay K Sharma
Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Thursday reported a 13.3 per cent increase in domestic sales at 11,278 units in May.

The company had sold 9,954 units in the same month of last year, HCIL said in a statement.

Last month, the company sold 378 units of small car Brio, 1,818 units of premium hatchback Jazz, 1,323 units of compact sedan Amaze and 4,046 units of mid-sized sedan City.

The company also sold 2,814 units of its new compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) WR-V. Besides, SUV BR-V saw sales of 870 units. The sales for SUV CR-V stood at 29 units.

In addition, it exported a total of 498 units during the month under review.

On the sales performance, HCIL President and CEO Yoichiro Ueno said: "We continue to receive strong demand for New City and Honda WR-V. The government's plan for timely rollout of GST and a better monsoon forecast will aid in sales growth in coming months."

