Honda Cars India posts 13% increase in domestic sales in May

Cars Ltd (HCIL) on Thursday reported a 13.3 per cent increase in domestic sales at 11,278 units in May.



The company had sold 9,954 units in the same month of last year, HCIL said in a statement.



Last month, the company sold 378 units of small car Brio, 1,818 units of premium hatchback Jazz, 1,323 units of compact sedan Amaze and 4,046 units of mid-sized sedan City.



The company also sold 2,814 units of its new compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) WR-V. Besides, SUV BR-V saw sales of 870 units. The sales for SUV CR-V stood at 29 units.



In addition, it exported a total of 498 units during the month under review.



On the sales performance, HCIL President and CEO Yoichiro Ueno said: "We continue to receive strong demand for New City and WR-V. The government's plan for timely rollout of and a better monsoon forecast will aid in sales growth in coming months."