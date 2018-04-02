Honda Cars India sales decline 28% in March; FY18 sales increase 8%

Cars India (HCIL) on Monday reported a 28.36 per cent decline in its domestic sales to 13,574 units in March.

The company had sold 18,950 units in the domestic market in March 2017, said in a statement.

Last month, the company sold 261 units of small car Brio, 2,473 units of premium hatchback Jazz, 716 units of compact sedan Amaze and 4,680 units of mid-sized sedan City.

The company also sold 4,411 units of its (SUV) WR-V. While SUV BR-V saw sales of 992 units, that of SUV stood at 41 units.

In addition, it exported a total of 486 units during the month under review.

For the financial year 2017-18, the company sold a 1,70,026 units in the domestic market, up 8 per cent, from 1,57,313 units in the 2016-17 fiscal.