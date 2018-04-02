Honda Cars India sales decline 28% in March; FY18 sales increase 8%

-
ALSO READHonda Cars domestic sales up 47% at 11,819 units in November Honda Cars records 26% surge in domestic sales to 12,642 units in December Honda recalls 22,834 cars across India to rectify faulty airbags Honda appoints Gaku Nakanishi as president and CEO of India operations Tata Motors cruises past Honda, becomes country's fourth-largest car player
-
Honda Cars India (HCIL) on Monday reported a 28.36 per cent decline in its domestic sales to 13,574 units in March.
The company had sold 18,950 units in the domestic market in March 2017, HCIL said in a statement.
Last month, the company sold 261 units of small car Brio, 2,473 units of premium hatchback Jazz, 716 units of compact sedan Amaze and 4,680 units of mid-sized sedan City.
The company also sold 4,411 units of its compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) WR-V. While SUV BR-V saw sales of 992 units, that of SUV CR-V stood at 41 units.
In addition, it exported a total of 486 units during the month under review.
For the financial year 2017-18, the company sold a 1,70,026 units in the domestic market, up 8 per cent, from 1,57,313 units in the 2016-17 fiscal.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU