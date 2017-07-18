Honda Cars launches limited edition variant of Amaze, for Rs 6.8 lakh

Ltd (HCIL) On Tuesday launched limited edition version of its compact Amaze, with petrol variant priced at Rs 6.48 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).



The petrol trim of the 'Privilege Edition' is priced at Rs 6.48 lakh while the diesel version is tagged at Rs 7.73 lakh.



The new version comes enriched with advanced infotainment system, enhanced exterior and safety features.



"Our endeavour has always been to offer best in class features to our customers and we are happy to offer the of the Honda with digipad for advanced infotainment," HCIL Senior Vice President Marketing and Sales Jnaneswar Sen said in a statement.



The new edition with its enhanced value is a compelling offer for customers, he added.



The new trims come with various features like dual airbags, ABS (in diesel variant), power adjustable ORVMs, steering mounted controls among others.

