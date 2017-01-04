Honda Cars sales decline 18.6% to 10,071 units in December

Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Tuesday reported 18.64% decline in domestic sales at 10,071 units in December.

The company had sold 12,379 units in December 2015, the automaker said in a statement. last month sold 443 units of its small car Brio, 1,601 units of premium hatchback Jazz, 3,322 units of compact sedan Amaze, 151 units of multi-purpose vehicle and 2,898 units of mid-sized sedan City.

The company also sold 1,601 units of its new compact sports utility vehicle (SUV), BR-V. Besides, it sold 55 units of SUV CRV. In addition, it exported a total of 448 units during the month.

After “a severe impact of demonetisation” in November 2016, December 2016 sales continued to be challenging”, said President and Chief Executive Officer Yoichiro Ueno.



The company expects the new year to gradually bring back normalcy in the market, he added.

During 2016, sold a total of 1,56,107 units in the domestic market.