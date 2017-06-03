Honda Cars seeks synergy with two-wheeler business for rural growth

Japanese car maker Honda, which gets most of its India sales from urban markets, is trying to use the wide presence and market experience of the group’s two-wheeler business here to expand volumes in semi urban and rural
areas.
“The motorcycle business has lot of dealers, especially in rural
areas. Our business has been focussed on big cities. Now, the market outside cities is expanding and we are appointing dealerships in tier III cities. We are trying to get feedback and experiences of regional markets from the motorcycle business. There can be some synergies,” Yoichiro Ueno, President and CEO at Honda
Cars India told Business Standard.
Honda
Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), part of the same parent company, is a strong number two in the domestic two-wheeler market. In FY17, it had a 27 per cent market share. The company has a large presence with 5,100 touch points spread across the country. About 28 per cent of the 4.7 million units sold last year came from rural
markets. By comparison, Honda
Cars is estimated to get 12-15 per cent sales from semi-urban and rural
markets. There is scope to expand it further.
Ueno said the company is trying to learn regional activities from HMSI
to take advantage of demand increases during auspicious occasions. “We need to plan our marketing activity and supply to meet seasonality in the rural
markets. Motorcycle business has lot of experience and knowhow. We need to learn. Our people are in touch with HMSI
to get feedback,” he said.
HMSI
did not share any details on what are the areas where it co-ordinates with Honda
Cars. "As part of Honda
group companies, we do have exchange of information. However, we cannot share more details,” said a spokesperson at HMSI.
Ueno said there can be certain brand synergies between the two businesses. “A lot of customers are upgrading from motorcycles to cars. People who have had a good experience with a Honda
two wheeler might choose a Honda
car,” he added.
Honda’s products such as the Amaze
and Brio could do well in rural
and semi-urban markets. “Honda
has the ingredients to be successful in rural
markets. A significant reach in tier 2 and tier 3 cities coupled with proven vehicles like Amaze
will help them expanding in rural
markets, helped by the learning and expertise from HMSI,” said Amit Kaushik, managing director for Detroit-based automobile
consultancy Urban Science in India.
