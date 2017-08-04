Honda CRF 1000L Africa Twin comes with a dual clutch transmission

The CRF 1000L Africa Twin comes with a Dual Clutch Transmission, which means it is an automatic with paddle shifters. In short, the conventional gear shift lever at the left foot area is missing and so is the clutch lever on the handle bar. The bike owes its performance to the sophisticated electronics inside its belly. The CRF 1000L Africa Twin is powered by a parallel twin-cylinder OHC engine that produces around 87hp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 91.9Nm at 6,000rpm. The bike can reach a top speed of 190kmph. The moment you tweak the ignition and press the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?