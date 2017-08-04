Honda CRF 1000L Africa Twin comes with a dual clutch transmission

The CRF 1000L Africa Twin comes with a Dual Clutch Transmission, which means it is an automatic with paddle shifters. In short, the conventional gear shift lever at the left foot area is missing and so is the clutch lever on the handle bar. The bike owes its performance to the sophisticated electronics inside its belly. The CRF 1000L Africa Twin is powered by a parallel twin-cylinder OHC engine that produces around 87hp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 91.9Nm at 6,000rpm. The bike can reach a top speed of 190kmph. The moment you tweak the ignition and press the ...