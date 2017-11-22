Honda drives beyond City, gets one-fourth sales from WR-V model

Japanese carmaker Honda had a rough patch in India last year when its sales declined 18 per cent even as the market grew by 9 per cent. Having largely relied on the City for the bulk of its sales, Honda faced a challenge when the City acquired a competitor in the form of Maruti Suzuki’s Ciaz, which became the segment leader. Sales of the City shrank by 25 per cent in 2016-17 to 57,984 cars.

Accordingly, the model’s contribution to Honda’s car sales in India declined to 37 per cent from over 40 per cent in 2015-16. The launch of the BR-V sports utility vehicle in ...