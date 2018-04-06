JUST IN
Honda Grazia rides past 100,000 units in less than 5 months of its launch

The company had launched the model on November 8 last year with price starting from Rs 58,133

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia | Photo: Twitter

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday said its 125cc scooter Grazia has crossed one lakh unit sales mark in less than five months of launch.

The company had launched the model on November 8 last year with price starting from Rs 58,133 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

"The phenomenal response from young urban customers reaffirms that more and more upwardly mobile youths who desired an advanced, stylish, powerful and convenient scooter are now buying Grazia," HMSI Senior VP- Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.
