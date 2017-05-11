Honda makes a comeback with new City and W-RV, widens lead over TaMo

A comeback by Japanese car maker in the past few months could make Tata Motors' ambition of emerging as the third largest domestic car player by 2019 a bit challenging. had come close to overtaking in domestic passenger vehicle volumes during FY17.

In FY17, Honda’s sales had dipped 18 per cent to 157,313 units as its best seller, City, struggled to compete with Suzuki’s Ciaz. In the same period, rode on the success of its hatchback Tiago to post a 22 per cent surge in domestic sales, to 153,151 units, which brought it closer to Honda, the fourth largest player.

In the past four months, however, two key developments for have brought it back on the growth path. Honda's growth has been helped by the launch of the new City in February and the new crossover in March. The company’s April volume has zoomed 38 per cent and the company has reversed a declining trend since February. If we go by the 2017 calendar year, has sold 63,271 vehicles in the first four months while has clocked a volume of 55,439 units. In effect, has sold 14 per cent more than Tata and is now strongly positioned at the fourth spot.

has been growing as well like it did in the previous year. However, the gap between and Tata is widening. has also launched two new vehicles in the past four months, the and compact sedan. However, for each of the months since January, its sales volume happens to be lower than Tata is expected to launch its compact SUV, Nexon, this year. So, the fight for the number fourth position will continue. On the other hand, SUV major M&M, the third largest name in the domestic passenger vehicle market, has not grown for the past few months.

However, is confident that it will move towards its target. "We have a well thought out strategy in place for our passenger vehicles business and will not comment on a story based on competition," said a spokesperson.

Jnaneswar Sen, senior vice-president (sales & marketing), Cars, is upbeat. "We should continue to witness growth due to the extremely good response to the City and WR-V. Other models like Amaze and Jazz are stable. We are expanding our reach and added 49 new sales outlets in FY17. The focus is on enhancing experience," he said. The company's total number of outlets now stands at 344. The new City has received more than 26,000 bookings since its launch, while the WR-V has got about 13,500 bookings.