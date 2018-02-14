Honda X-Blade bookings open, deliveries to begin from middle of March

Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday said it has opened booking for its upcoming 160cc bike X-Blade with deliveries expected to begin from mid-March. "We are happy to open the bookings for all-new X-Blade today.

Delighting young Indian trendsetters with revolutionary segment first features, Hondas ultimate head turner X-Blade will surprise Indian youth with its aggressive price of under Rs 79,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi)," Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement. The X-Blade deliveries will start from the middle of March on the first-come-first-serve basis, he added. The all-new bike comes with a 162.71 cc engine.

