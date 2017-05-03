Company
Honda Motorcycle sales rise 22% in April; beats Bajaj

Bajaj reported 19 per cent drop in the April sales

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Honda's motorcycle sales have overtaken Bajaj to become number two player in the motorcycle segment by clocking 183,266 units as against latter's domestic sales of 161,930 units in April 2017.

While Honda's motorcycles sales rose by 22 per cent growth in April 2017, Bajaj reported 19 per cent drop in the sales.
 
To retain its position and to give tough fight to the market leader Hero, Honda is planning to expand its network focussing more on rural, to launch two motorcycles. 
 
It may be noted, the market leader Hero is strong in motorcycle segment, which got better penetration in rural markets.

As far as reach is concerned, in FY17, HMSI fulfilled 70-75 per cent of target in tier-II cities and beyond. In FY18, it plans to add around 400-500 touch points, out of which 75 per cent will be in rural markets. Currently, HMSI has around 5,100 touch points across the country.

