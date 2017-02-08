Honda now looks to drive two-wheeler exports from India

Japanese auto major Honda is not content with the emergence of India as its largest two-wheeler market globally. Therefore, as a next step, the company is now keen to turn the world’s biggest two-wheeler market into a cost competitive export hub for its two-wheelers.

Exports from its India arm, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HSMI), is currently limited since it does not manufacture two-wheelers that comply with advanced emission norms, Euro-VI (BS-VI in the Indian context).

India was originally scheduled to move to BS-V from 2019 and BS-VI from 2023. But the government about a year ago decided to skip BS-V norms and advance the time frame for BS-VI to 2020. The shift will bring India on par with the highest emission norms globally.

"There is a big opportunity for us to make India a global export hub for Honda two-wheelers," says Keita Muramatsu, president and chief executive officer at HMSI, which sold almost 5 million two-wheelers in the last calendar year and is the second largest player in the domestic two-wheeler market after former partner Hero MotoCorp.

Muramatsu said the large volume produced in India brings huge economies of scale. “Low cost, high quality and standard regulation will give us an edge over Honda two-wheelers made in any other country”. India now accounts for 30 per cent of all two-wheelers sold by Honda globally. It overtook Honda’s Indonesian operations in volume in 2016. However, its export volumes are tiny compared to its sales in India. In the April-December period of FY17, the Gurgaon-headquartered company has shipped about 211,000 units, 41 per cent more than corresponding period of previous year. The biggest two-wheeler exporter from India, Bajaj Auto, ships about 100,000 units a month.

Honda’s new scooter facility came up in Gujarat last year, which makes exports competitive due to proximity to ports. Volumes sold in India stood at a record 3.64 million units in the same period, clocking growth of almost 14 per cent. The company, well known for the range of scooters, has a capacity of make 5.8 million two-wheelers in India and will expand capacity to 6.4 million units during FY18.

The Japanese headquarters of Honda is conscious of the untapped potential from India. Y S Guleria, senior vice president (sales & marketing) at HMSI said there is going to be a ‘big window of opportunity’ for Honda India operations to export products meeting international specifications. “There is a big focus from Honda Japan and a task force has been set up so that we are in a position to enhance quality levels in next three years. These three years will be crucial to get new technology of global standard and further skill our manpower so that the products are capable to going anywhere in world,” Guleria added.