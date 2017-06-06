Company
Honda powers up the brand list

It kick-starts rally with the Africa Twin motorcycle; three more launches slated for the year

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Two-wheeler major Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is looking to leverage its understanding of the Indian two wheeler market with four brand launches in 2017-18. With this it hopes to build upon its strong lead in the scooters segment and reduce its gap with market leader Hero in the motorcycles segment. Two motorbikes with the Africa Twin, being the first one (1000 cc) in July, and two scooters are set to roll out from the Honda stable in the course of the year.  Apart from the fact the second bike could be in the 200-300 cc segment, the company refuses to divulge any ...

Honda powers up the brand list

It kick-starts rally with the Africa Twin motorcycle; three more launches slated for the year

