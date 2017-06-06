Honda powers up the brand list

Two-wheeler major Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is looking to leverage its understanding of the Indian two wheeler market with four brand launches in 2017-18. With this it hopes to build upon its strong lead in the scooters segment and reduce its gap with market leader Hero in the motorcycles segment. Two motorbikes with the Africa Twin, being the first one (1000 cc) in July, and two scooters are set to roll out from the Honda stable in the course of the year. Apart from the fact the second bike could be in the 200-300 cc segment, the company refuses to divulge any ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?