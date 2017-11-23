Honda's Activa scooter crosses 2 million sales milestone in just 7 months

Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said its flagship scooter brand Activa has crossed the 2 million unit sales mark in just seven months this year.



The company sold 2,040,134 units of the Activa from April to October 2017, said in a statement.



Activa, which was launched in 2001, had taken seven years to cross the first 2 million unit milestone in 2008, it added.Senior Vice-President (sales and marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said Activa continues to lead as the highest selling two-wheeler of India."Now, as scooterisation has started making rapid inroads in semi-urban and rural areas, is confident that Activa will continue to grow as the number one choice of India," he added.had launched the 102-cc automatic scooter Activa in 2001 and sold 55,000 units in the first year itself. The brand crossed the 1 million unit mark in December 2005.