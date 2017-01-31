Honda to recall over 41,000 cars in India over faulty airbag

Japanese car maker on Tuesday expanded its related recall in India by announcing voluntarily recalls of more than 41,500 vehicles. Thousands of previous generation City, Accord, Civic and Jazz manufactured in 2012 will be recalled as part of Honda's precautionary global recall campaign concerning front inflators, the company said.

The replacement will be carried out free of cost at Cars dealerships across India. The replacement of inflators for the affected models would begin immediately and the company will communicate with customers directly. Of the 41,580 units being recalled, 32,456 units are the company's popular sedan City. is recalling 7,265 units of Jazz, 1,200 Civic and 659 Accord cars.

In July 2016, the company recalled 1,90,578 vehicles, mostly City to address related issues. In February 2016, the company recalled 57,676 vehicles, mostly the City, to replace driver-side inflators. In September 2015, it had announced its biggest recall in India, to replace inflators in 2,23,578 units of the City, Civic, Jazz, and CR-V, made between 2003 and 2011. Globally, Motor is recalling millions of vehicles to solve the inflator problem.