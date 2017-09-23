Honeywell eyes AI space in India by 2018

-
Commercial products major Honeywell is coming up with artificially intelligent consumer good products next year. The firm, known for diverse enterprise products and solutions globally and in India, is now focusing on increasing its brand recognition among consumers by leveraging its expertise with specific need-based offerings in developing markets like India.
Dino Asvaintra, vice-president and general manager for Honeywell’s homes business in the Greater China/high-growth regions, says the firm will be bringing in consumer products to India. It has identified categories such as solutions for air pollution, water, food safety and security as potential growth areas.
“While we are known for our enterprise offerings, we decided to market our products with focus on the consumer market, which gave birth to the home business division. Now we are working on pulling together all relevant technologies from our diverse businesses and coming up with integrated solutions for consumers,” he said.
