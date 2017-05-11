Honor 8 Lite launched for Rs 17,999 ; here's why it is worth a try

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei recently started pre-bookings for its 8 Lite devices, which was launched today and made available both online and at select retail stores across India.





Huawei, which had launched the 8 smartphones last year, has now introduced its lighter version, 8 Lite, to India. The company’s vice-president, P Sanjeev, had on April 30 tweeted a picture announcing #Honor8lite coming soon!



Huawei is yet to announce the actual date of the launch, but it is expected to be in a day or two, according to media reports. The model will be available on both e-commerce websites and select retail stores across India. According to OnlyMobiles, the new model could be priced at Rs 17,999, much lower than the earlier version, which is priced at Rs 29,999 on Flipkart.

Here is what you can expect in the 8 Lite smartphone:

Looks, display and processor

The 8 Lite will come in black, blue, gold and white colours and be similar to its predecessor in look and feel, with a dual-sim slot and 5.2-inch full HD display. The device will be powered by Huawei's 2.1 GHz + 1.7 GHz octa-core HiSilicon This powerful processor will be useful for the users who like to multi-task on their smartphones.

Camera

The biggest change from its predecessor visible in the Lite version is its camera. The 8 Lite comes with a single 12 megapixel autofocus rear camera, and an 8 megapixel front camera.

Storage, OS and user interface

Like the earlier version, the 8 Lite comes with storage space of up to 64 GB and a RAM of 4GB. On the user interface front, the phone runs the latest Android Nougat 7.0 and is preloaded with a top layer of EMUI 5.0, which learns from user behaviour to provide improved interface and enhanced display and image rendering capabilities.

Battery, security and other features

The 8 Lite comes with a fingerprint scanner and is backed by a 3000mAh non-removable battery with the ability to deliver up to 21 hours of talk time and 627 hours of standby time on the 3G network. It also includes several options like dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth 4.1, and a microUSB port.

Conclusion

With quite a few superior and an attractive price point, the 8 Lite seems a good option in mid-range segment of smartphones, where it will compete with the likes of Motorola, Asus, Oppo, etc.