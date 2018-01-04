Honor to launch AI-powered View 10 in India at Rs 29,999

Taking on OnePlus 5T, Chinese telecom giant Huawei's sub-brand Honor on Thursday announced that bezel-less View 10 smartphone with an (AI)-enabled chipset -- the first from Honor -- will arrive in India for Rs 29,999 (6GB+128 GB variant) on January 8.

The powerful Kirin 970 chipset which include a (NPU) is at the heart of Honor View 10's extreme performance, the company said.

It powers a series of new AI applications which recognise different scenes when taking photos, translates different languages in real-time even without an Internet connection and understand user's behaviours and optimises the phone's performance.

The new Kirin 970 features an octa-core ARM Cortex CPU and a Mali-G72 12-core GPU. has a special 'Gaming Suite' which significantly increases performance of mobile games. The company has partnered with leading game developers to optimise games for

"The launch of marks the beginning of a new AI era, making consumers shift from the smartphones to "Intelligent phones". The also follows our commitment towards the Indian market and has been priced lower than the global variant (499 euros)," said P. Sanjeev, Vice-President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group.

"Like Honor 7X, View 10 has also been competitively priced and we are sure will become the best seller in the sub-30K category," he added in a statement.

The device features AI-powered "Real-Time Scene" and "Object Recognition" technology.

AI-accelerated Microsoft Translator software delivers instantaneous translation without you needing to be online. New Kirin 970's powerful NPU claims to make translation more than 500 per cent faster than other smartphones running the same app.

With Honor View 10's AI-based "Vision Engine", you can now use "Image Resolution Enhancement" feature to zoom in a low-quality picture on social networks and make it clear again by increase the resolution, the company said.

The 3,750mAh battery and Honor SuperCharge technology make ideal for gamers and heavy users. Honor SuperCharge claims to charge the battery to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes while operating at a low temperature and voltage.

is equipped with a high-definition 16MP + 20MP dual-lens camera with F/1.8 wide aperture and 2-in-1 PDAF automatic focusing, enabling users to take professional photos.

The device, supporting storage expansion up to 256GB via microSD, will be available on Amazon.in.