Hope to add 10 Boeing aircrafts by 2018, says SpiceJet's Ajay Singh

The airlines is also focusing on reducing fuel costs & increasing its share of ancillary revenue

After scripting a remarkable turnaround story, SpiceJet placed its biggest order for 205 Boeing 737 Boeing Max planes on Friday. This includes purchase rights for 50 aircraft. The airline’s promoter, Ajay Singh, shares his plans and challenges in a conversation with Aneesh Phadnis. Edited excerpts: Are bookings back to normal or are you still feeling the pinch of demonetisation? It is almost normal now. Immediately after November 8, we saw a significant drop in yield (revenue per passenger) and not so much of a drop in the load factor. This is ...

Aneesh Phadnis