Customers expect more from hospitals than just good facilities: Survey

The Indian health consumer has evolved over time and this has resulted in the health care industry shifting its focus to corporate branding, marketing campaigns and investing heavily in brand building to draw more patients. Though treatment remains the most crucial element in providing health care services, the increased number of choices for the consumer has made it mandatory for the health care providers to change their approach and focus on not only providing better treatment but also on pricing, trust, transparency, cleanliness and other factors which enhance their brand. A ...