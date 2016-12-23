Hot spots to stake sales: Business plan that partly cost Mistry his job

It was presented and discussed on Sept 15 by the board, show documents

It was presented and discussed on Sept 15 by the board, show documents

The 2016-17 to 2020-21 business plan for Tata Sons that partly cost Cyrus Mistry his job was presented and discussed on September 15 at a board meeting exceeding four hours. The meeting was the first for Venu Srinivasan, Amit Chandra and Ajay Piramal, appointed to the board in August, according to the minutes of the meeting, that have found their way to the petition of ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry to the National Company Law Tribunal. All the directors were present, except Nitin Nohria, who participated through video conferencing. From the minutes, it appears many of the ...

Ishita Ayan Dutt