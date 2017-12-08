Hotel Leelaventure reports 173% jump in quarterly loss

reported a net loss of Rs 24.4 crore for the quarter-ended September 2017 (Q2), up from a loss of Rs 8.95 crore in the year-ago period. The loss was despite the company's net sales inching up a bit and operating expenses declining 3.5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 141.5 crore in Q2.



Like in the year-ago quarter when the company did not provide Rs 183.5 crore towards finance costs related to its liabilities with asset reconstruction (ARCs), it did not provide interest expenses and penalties to the tune of Rs 206 crore in Q2 of the current financial year. Had it provided for these, the losses would have been higher to that extent, the company said in the notes to the results.



Net sales for the quarter was marginally up at Rs 158.3 crore, from Rs 156.9 crore in the year-ago period. The company's operating (before other income) came in at Rs 37.9 crore versus Rs 32.8 crore in the year-ago period.The increase in net loss was due to a substantial decline in other income. For Q2, other income stood at negative Rs 9.14 crore consequent to foreign exchange loss of Rs 10.6 crore. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported other income of Rs 17 crore, led by foreign exchange gain of Rs 16.6 crore.The company’s erstwhile corporate debt restructuring (CDR) lenders with exposure of 95.6 per cent of the CDR debt, assigned their debt to JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company and one lender with exposure of about one per cent of the CDR Debt assigned it to Phoenix ARC on June 30, 2014.“The company is pursuing with the ARC for a viable restructuring package, with certain concessions in interest and repayment terms and pending approval of the same, has not provided for the interest,” said the company to the exchanges while announcing its results.“The ARCs have notified the company that the interest and penal interest are applicable as per the rates contracted prior to admission to CDR and the impact of the non-provision is understatement of finance cost for the quarter and half-year to the extent of Rs 205.95 crore and Rs 403.29 crore (respectively)," it said.