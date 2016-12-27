Housing.Com partners Tata Housing to develop digital platform

They will work jointly to improve home buyer's experience across online, offline channels

Realty portal has tied up with real estate major to create an exclusive digital marketing platform for the sale of existing inventories and launch of new projects.



and have formed a partnership as part of which the realty portal would "offer a full stack solution by creating an exclusive integrated pan-India brand platform showcasing their current inventory (premium homes as well as Tata Value Homes) as well as an exclusive launch of their upcoming projects."



As part of this partnership, will implement a wide gamut of solutions that include interactive tools like Virtual Reality, creation of exclusive content through design studio, leveraging Housing News, IREF platforms as well as events and brand platform.



The partnership would also entail working jointly with to develop new and innovative solutions to manage the home buyer's experience across online and offline channels, said in a statement.



The new segment on would offer users complete access to an inventory of properties across all major cities in India on a single integrated platform across premium and affordable segments.



As part of this agreement, would also be deploying some of these solutions and technologies on their digital platforms.



brand would get exclusive access to users of that will augment their reach which would be further enhanced through its call centre and channel partners including broker ecosystem.



" is one of India's most trusted names in the real estate sector and has been on the forefront of leveraging technology in the space...The deployment of a solution of this nature and scale is unprecedented in the country and we are certain that it will change the way we buy homes," said Mani Rangarajan, Chief Business Officer.



"The way we buy homes has evolved over the last few years due to the advent of technology and the emergence of the digital platform. This partnership will not only give us a much wider reach, but will also enhance the overall home buying experience for our customers," said Tarun Mehrotra, Head Sales and Marketing at Tata Housing.



Founded in 2012, is India's leading online real estate platform with 1.7 million verified homes listed to date. It has raised over $100 million in capital from leading investors, including Softbank and Nexus Ventures.

Press Trust of India