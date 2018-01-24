How Bharti Airtel is using content to improve stickiness and consumer spend

With a tremendous product parity in the telecom industry, consumer loyalty is at an all-time low. A widespread, pan-Indian mobile network and data packages at unbelievable prices are no longer the product or service differentiators.

For operators, these are hygiene at a time when consumers are talking about jumping on to the 5G bandwagon. In such a scenario, how do operators ensure, first, consumer satisfaction, and second, unstinting loyalty to the brand? One way is to focus on offering the consumer a bouquet of content that improves stickiness and increases the opportunity for ...