How ChuChu TV is reinventing kids' entertainment

It started simply enough. Vinoth Chandar wanted to amuse his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Harshita, affectionately nicknamed ChuChu. That is how the Chennai-based techie made an animation character based on her. It sang nursery rhymes and songs, and his daughter loved them; but so did thousands of kids from around the world when he uploaded a couple of videos on the Web in 2013. Chandar then got together with four friends to set up ChuChu TV Studios. B M Krishnan rewrote the lyrics of nursery rhymes to make them more contemporary; Subbiramanian T S looked after finance ...