How Delhi-based Roadcast is helping businesses track shipments in real-time

Managing a business efficiently is an arduous task, especially when assets and resources remain out of sight most of the time. With GPS tracking and well-integrated software, the job can be optimised and made simpler.

And that is what Delhi-based start-up Roadcast has set out to do. Roadcast is a GPS-based real-time asset tracking, management and monitoring platform that allows businesses, which deal in logistics, transport and home delivery services, to track shipments/vehicles in real-time and tabulates data such as distance, time and routes. It also caters to people ...