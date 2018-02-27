How Fiat Chrysler reset the compass for iconic Jeep brand in India

Two years ago when Fiat Chrysler Automobile (FCA) was mapping out the Indian journey for its iconic Jeep brand, it found itself up against a rather unusual challenge: the brand was so well known that it needed no introduction, but the identity embedded in the Indian consumers’ mind was nowhere near the one that the auto major wanted to reinforce in the country.

So deep was the association of Jeep with a rugged, boxy all-terrain vehicle that FCA found it nearly impossible to press down on the accelerator for its new models and extensions that were higher priced and differently ...