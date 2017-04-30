How Google's solve for India initiative can help developers, entrepreneurs

Google's 'Solve for India' initiative aims to reach over 10,000 developers this year

on Friday launched a 'Solve for India' initiative under which it will reach out to entrepreneurs in cities like Indore, and Madurai to help them develop solutions in areas like agri-tech, healthcare and sanitation.



The programme will provide a platform to and entrepreneurs in smaller cities to hear from experts and gain access to direct mentoring and support from



aims to reach over 10,000 and entrepreneurs this year alone through the programme.



The company will also share product usage insights and help the entrepreneurs build solutions across areas like agri-tech, healthcare, transportation, education and sanitation, among others.



The focus will also be on developing mobile first solutions with strong offline and language capabilities.



will take the initiative to cities like Pune, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Indore, Nagpur, Nashik, Madurai, and Chennai.



There are growing number of entrepreneurs in smaller Indian cities who are focusing on building solutions that cater to the real needs of India, Programme Manager Lead Karthik Padmanabhan said in a statement.



"Through this initiative, we want to bring the best of under one programme and join forces with them to help create solutions that serve the needs of a billion Indians," he added.

Press Trust of India