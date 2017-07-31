How Hennes & Mauritz outran its rivals on the street

When Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) opened its first store in New Delhi in October 2015, many wrote it off for having delayed entry into a market that was already flush with global labels. Zara, Gap, Marks &Spencer and Forever 21 had beaten the Swedish fashion major by quite a few years. However, H&M hit the ground running, opening up nearly a store a month since the first month and posting a net profit of Rs 1.4 crore in the six-month period of October 2016-March 2017. While this makes it the fastest among international fashion chains to get profitable in the Indian market, the coming ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?