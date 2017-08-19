How Infosys did under Vishal Sikka in three years

If numbers could speak, they would endorse Vishal Sikka at Infosys. He took an iconic company but an industry laggard and turned it into a market performer, if not an industry bellwether as Infosys was during its heydays prior to the 2008 global financial crisis. In his three-year tenure, Infosys’ quarterly revenues (in dollar terms) grew at a compounded annual rate (CAGR) of 7.4 per cent, keeping pace with industry leader TCS, for the first time after founder-promoter Nandan Nilekani stepped down in 2007. In comparison, Infosys’ revenue growth has lagged behind ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?