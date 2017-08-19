How Infosys did under Vishal Sikka in three years

If numbers could speak, they would endorse Vishal Sikka at Infosys. He took an iconic company but an industry laggard and turned it into a market performer, if not an industry bellwether as Infosys was during its heydays prior to the 2008 global financial crisis. In his three-year tenure, Infosys’ quarterly revenues (in dollar terms) grew at a compounded annual rate (CAGR) of 7.4 per cent, keeping pace with industry leader TCS, for the first time after founder-promoter Nandan Nilekani stepped down in 2007. In comparison, Infosys’ revenue growth has lagged behind ...