How is Firstland Holdings' other investment Matix Fertilisers doing?

Firstland Holdings, whose investment in the controversial NuPower Renewables yielded little by way of gains, also acts as the holding company for Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd. Valuation documents filed with the Registrar of Companies show that the company has been valued at Rs 20.91 billion.

The company is also projected to earn profits of Rs 873 million in 2018-19. This is set to increase to over Rs 6 billion by FY28. Firstland Holdings held over Rs 3 billion worth of compulsorily convertible cumulative preference shares (CCPS) in Deepak Kochhar-led NuPower ...