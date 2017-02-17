How L&T played a role in Isro's launch of 104 satellites

PSLV-C37 was using S139 Motor Casings manufactured by the Aerospace Business Group of L&T

Infrastructure major on Thursday said its Aerospace business unit played a critical role in Isro's record mission of launching of 104 satellites from



The launch of satellites on Wednesday "is a special achievement for L&T, as its Aerospace business unit has been closely involved with this historic effort that helped become the only nation to launch 104 satellites in space in single mission", L&T said in a statement.



It said was rocketed into orbit using S139 Motor Casings (Middle segments) manufactured by the Aerospace Business Group of L&T.



Electronic packages are mounted on upper stage of and Heat Shield using honeycomb deck panels.



"These honeycomb deck panels are manufactured at L&T's Advanced Composite facility at Vadodara. The spacecraft was tracked using a Deep Space Network Antenna at ISTRAC's tracking facility near This 32m diameter DSN antenna was installed and commissioned by L&T.



"The Antenna Mount Structure and 13m-diameter Bull Gear (made for the first time in India) were also manufactured by L&T," the company said.



L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with $16 billion in revenue.



became the only nation to have launched 104 satellites in space at a single launch, beating Russia's record of 37 satellites in 2014 on Wednesday.



In its 39th flight (PSLV-C37), ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle successfully launched the 714 kg Cartosat-2 Series Satellite along with 103 co-passenger satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR,

