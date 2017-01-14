How Mohanur's 'Chandru' ran to success

Not academically brilliant, not one to give up either, say friends and family about N Chandrasekaran

If it is 5 am, Chandra starts running — whether he is in Berlin, Tokyo, Mumbai, or his village Mohanur. The town panchayat, about 415 km southwest of Chennai, is home to N Chandrasekaran, the newly appointed chairman of Tata Sons. His friends who still live there recall that even as a teenager, Chandru — as they call him — was interested in sports. “He was a left-handed batsman and a spinner. Chandru was the captain of Agraharam cricket team; I was the vice-captain,” said P Narendran, who was his classmate at the Tamil-medium ...

T E Narasimhan & Gireesh Babu