How Star India plans to make money from mega IPL deal

Star India, which has won global broadcasting and digital media rights to the Indian Premier League (IPL) for an eye-popping Rs 16,347 crore for five years, is relying on a twofold strategy to make money from the deal. First, the company is banking on a minimum 10-12 per cent annual increase in its advertising and subscription revenues from television broadcasting backed by a rise in viewership. Second, it is betting big on digital and has targeted to double the time spent by viewers of IPL matches on digital platforms within a year and grow sharply because of a staggering ...