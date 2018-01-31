How Suzuki's Hansalpur plant became Gujarat's top car manufacturing unit

Suzuki’s plant in Gujarat has emerged as the state’s largest manufacturer of cars in less than two years of it commencing operations. It has consequently also overtaken the Sanand unit of Ford and Tata Motors in volume. The unit became operational in early 2016 with the production of Baleno, a bestseller from The plant is now getting ready to manufacture the new hatchback. Suzuki, which owns Maruti, has an arrangement with the subsidiary to sell cars from the Gujarat unit at a cost price. The unit is projected to produce 250,000 vehicles during 2018-19, averaging over 20,000 vehicles per month. The new would be exclusively produced at the site. As India's largest passenger vehicle maker India Ltd (MSIL) is all set to roll out the new hatchback from the Gujarat plant. The company's facility has also emerged as the highest vehicle producing facility in Gujarat. A few thousand vehicles were rolled out from in 2015-16 fiscal, which grew to 150,000 units in 2016-17. The company produced 16,371 units of the at in December 2017 and has also started production of the new prior to its launch in the upcoming Auto Expo next month. In comparison, Tata Motors and Ford India have produced 6,766 units and 12,544 units at their respective plants in December. Model December 2017 April-Dec2017 Apr-Dec 2016 Tata Motors Nano 134 1,568 6,957 Tiago 5,242 56,090 39,032 Tigor 1,390 195,24 0 Total 6,766 77,182 45,989 Ford India Figo Aspire 4,829 41,886 37,433 Figo 7,715 53,429 43,573 Total 12,544 95,315 81,006 Suzuki Baleno 163,71 165,059 121,759 Source: SIAM A spokesperson said its plant started a second shift since October 2017 to ease the waiting period for its popular models hatchback and the Vitara Brezza. Both vehicles had long wait periods over 18 weeks or so and while the Manesar plant was making Balenos apart from plant, the Brezza was getting made at Gurgaon. Starting the second shift at eased out pressure from the company's National Capital Region facilities.

The Gujarat plant was making around 10,000 Balenos a month prior to October. The vehicle sells around 14,000-15,000 units a month on an average. In December, sold 14,551 units of the

The new that is getting made at is also a high-volume model for MSIL. The old generation sold 9,793 units in December 2017, and post the launch of the refurbished avatar, volumes are expected to pick up further. The and the new are likely to put a strain on Maruti's existing production capacity of 20,000 units per month at

"If required we can easily do a portfolio rationalisation in terms of using our Gujarat as well as Manesar and Gurgaon facilities. We have flexibility in terms of producing models at any of our plants. Also, we have established supplier base at both locations," said the spokesperson.