How the papers covered N Chandrasekaran's appointment to Tata Sons top job

Business Standard has covered how Chandrasekaran clinched the top job. (Read more)
Now, we bring you how the other papers covered his appointment:
The Economic Times: Chandrasekaran's appointment as chairman was the lead for Economic Times' page 1, with a half-page package on the new top boss at Tata Sons. Calling him a "pro", the paper noted that Tata Sons' board had faith in Chandrasekaran, as evidenced by his unanimous selection, but warned that the former TCS boss would have to meet high expectations.
The Times of India: Chandrasekaran's appointment also ranked as the lead on Times of India's first page. Again, a half-page package detailed his rise to the very top, from a professional executive and head of a group company, TCS, to the first non-Parsi chairman of Tata Sons. The paper went on to say that Ratan Tata had promised to find a "world-class" leader for the group, and Tata lifer, Chandrasekaran, was that "world-class" leader.
The Mint: Chandrasekaran dominated The Mint's front page too, with an 'inside' story on how he clinched the top job accompanying the news of his appointment. Calling Chandrasekaran an insider, the paper said that his first two challenges would be to reassure the investors and shore up the group's reputation, both of which have taken a beating during the Mistry-Tata spat.
The Hindustan Times: Chandrasekaran made it to page 1 in HT too, as the paper's lead. The paper did not carry a large package or anything elaborate but did highlight that he was the first non-Parsi to head the group as its chairman.
