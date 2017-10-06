How the pecking order changed in the compact sedan segment

The compact sedan segment has seen some action in recent times, with the pecking order changing with new launches. While players like Tata Motors gained market share and moved up the order, others like Hyundai slipped as demand for its Xcent slowed down. Maruti Suzuki India, however, remained the undisputed leader, growing its market share to over 50 per cent in the 150,000-odd units segment. The segment, as such, has grown by 8 per cent, year-on-year (y-o-y), between April and August 2017. Maruti Suzuki's Dzire brand remained the highest selling compact sedan ...